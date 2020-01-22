Watch: 91-Year-Old Woman Celebrates End Of Therapy With A Happy Dance

Julia Lewis, 91, celebrated the end of physical therapy with a happy dance.

After she finished physical therapy, 91-year-old Julia Lewis exchanged her walker for a pair of dancing shoes. A video shared by Golden Age Home Health Care shows the retirement home resident happily dancing to Elvis Presley's Jailhouse Rock and it is sure to bring a smile to your face.

Ms Lewis, who lives at Magnolia Springs Southpointe, a retirement home in Indianapolis, has gone viral online for her delightful dance video. Her now-viral video shows her shaking a leg to the hit song, a big smile on her face.

According to Golden Age Home Health Care, she is a long-time resident of the home who recently returned from a hospital stay. After finishing up therapy sessions with Golden Age, she told staff that she wanted to dance.

"You've got me feeling so good, I want to dance! Do you mind if I do the jitterbug to celebrate?" said Ms Lewis.

Watch her viral dance video below:

Since being shared online on Wednesday, the video has been viewed over 91,000 times, collecting hundreds of 'likes'.

"Love it!!! She looks so happy and healthy!" wrote one person. "This made my entire week!" said another, while a third added: "That smile on her face says it all!"

