Watch: 4 Carpet Pythons Spotted In A House In Australia

One of the carpet pythons at the house in Australia.

Imagine a snake visiting your house, that too, continuously for two-three days. How would you react?

A video is going viral on social media where a snake catcher shows four carpet pythons spotted in a house in Australia's Buderim. The video has been shared on Instagram by Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers.

"It's not very often this happens but during the breeding season we regularly get called out for multiple snakes at one home. This particular place in Buderim had 4 Carpet Pythons on their back deck over a 2- or 3-day period, and 6 snakes in total over a 2-week period. Crazy," the caption of the post said.

The video has received over 7,263 views and more than 347 likes on Instagram.

A man can be heard saying in the video, “It looks like one is a male and another is a female. They are on top of the deck and it looks like they are about to mate.”

The video has given goosebumps to the users. “Wow, one maybe enough but three,” one comment on the Instagram post said.

“I need to move to Australia,” a second user commented.

According to Animalia, carpet python is a large snake with stunning patterns that mimic an oriental carpet pattern on its skin. Their coloration varies greatly, ranging from olive to black, with white, cream, or gold patterns.

The patterning might be diamond-shaped or feature complex patterns made up of bright and dark bands on a grey or brown backdrop, Animalia further said. Males in this species are normally smaller than females, and females can be up to four times heavier in some cases.