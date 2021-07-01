When In England, Washington Sundar Follows This Food Funda

Washington Sundar shared a picture of his full English breakfast on Twitter.

Indian cricketer Washington Sundar loves his food and the latest photo that he shared on Twitter is proof. The all-rounder, who is currently in England, following the World Test Championship, was seen indulging in some delicacies at a restaurant. Sharing an image of with what appears to be a full English breakfast, Mr Sundar said that he wanted to have three breakfasts a day while he was in the country. He wrote in the tweet, "To eat well in England, you should have breakfast three times a day. Agree?" In the image, the sportsman was seen with dishes that include some sausages, avocado, scrambled eggs on toast and a glass of cold coffee.

Meanwhile, Mr Sundar's companion who remains unseen in the image had ordered some eggs, sunny side up, with a hot beverage.

Reacting to the image and Mr Sundar's tweet, users were seen asking the player to eat to his heart's content. When one fan dropped a comment asking the player to do well in England in the upcoming matches, a user even cheekily asked him to let Mr Sundar eat in peace.

Another user asked the cricketer to warn his fans before posting images of such amazing food.

"Enjoy," read one of the comments.

Now, check out these reactions:

Previously, Mr Sundar had sent fans into a tizzy when he shared a video of wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik's post haircut look from a salon in England. In the video, Mr Karthik is seen sitting on the salon chair as several men take videos of him sporting the new look. Mr Sundar, too, joined in the fun and shared a video of Mr Karthik who looks visibly embarrassed by all the attention. Sharing the video, he wrote, "DK looking Sundar."

Responding to the post, one user said that Mr Karthik looked like he was "internally crying."

Yoooo why does he look like he's internally crying!?!?!?!!!

