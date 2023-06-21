'Was Always Available 24/7': Ex-BYJU's Employee Says Company Asked Him To Resign Immediately

Since being shared, the post has amassed several reactions from internet users.

Edtech company BYJU's recently laid off close to 1,000 employees across departments as part of its restructuring process. The fresh round of firing came at a time when the company entered into a legal battle with lenders in the US for a $1 billion term loan. Amid this, a laid-off employee took to social media to express his disappointment about the job cuts. He said that even though he was available for the company 24/7, they asked him to resign immediately, without any consideration.

Arpit Singh, who worked as a Retention Manager at the company said in a LinkedIn post that he has lost all hope. "Today I am telling this after losing all Hopes. I lost my job Due to layoffs. I Don't know where it was my fault I did very hard work throughout my work in BYJUS & Career. I have never applied to a 10 to 8 work culture in my life , always available 24/7 For my company but once they came and told me to resign immediately," he said.

Mr Singh said that BYJU's helped him when he needed a job in 2022. "I am not complaining about BYJUS they helped me last year when I needed a job , work culture was very good and they gave me work according to my expectations. now they might be in trouble so they have to take such harsh decisions. I will always respect my First organisation But I was very sure that I can get a job easily for minimum same payroll but I was wrong," he added.

Continuing the post, the ex-employee said that he has not informed anyone in his family because he is the sole breadwinner. Mr Singh added, "Last year I came into this private sector because I was not selected in Government by a very few margen but after a year I lost it I lost everything. Don't have Dare to tell my Family about this because don't have a good condition there in my family only one who is serving them hardly. since than I have applied in many companies gave many interviews but not got selected in 1st , 2nd or 3rd rounds. I don't want leaves any Facilities , I can do any kind of work but don't have Dare to Face this stage."

Since being shared, the post has amassed several reactions from internet users. "Thanks for sharing your experience. I hope that people may learn not to fall in love with their employers," said a user.

Many people also reached out to Mr Singh with job vacancies.