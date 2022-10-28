Wabi-Sabi To Kintsugi: Japanese Ideas That Will Change Your View On Life

Shikita ga nai means "accept and let go". (Representational)

Japanese culture has a reputation for being the perfect blend of tradition and modernity. A Twitter user has shared some evocative Japanese concepts which, according to her, can help improve a person's life.

“10 must-know Japanese concepts that will improve your life,” the user tweeted.

10 must-know Japanese concepts that will improve your life: — Tessa Davis (@TessaRDavis) October 27, 2022

The first of the 10 concepts in the Twitter thread is Oubaitori. According to the user, it entails never comparing oneself, and “everyone blossoms in their own time in different ways”. In addition, it also teaches that “Don't judge yourself by someone else's path.”

#2: Kaizen.



Continuously improve.



Constantly strive to improve across all areas of your life.



Small changes accumulate and make all the difference. — Tessa Davis (@TessaRDavis) October 27, 2022

The second concept called Kaizen preaches about improving continuously and striving to “improve across all areas of your life”. The concept further teaches that “small changes accumulate and make all the difference”.

Wabi-sabi emphasizes embracing imperfection. It also includes beliefs such as “nothing lasts, nothing is complete, “accept your own flaws and those of others,” and “find beauty in imperfection”.

#3: Wabi-sabi.



Embrace imperfection.



Nothing lasts, nothing is complete.



Accept your own flaws and those of others.



Find beauty in imperfection. — Tessa Davis (@TessaRDavis) October 27, 2022

This concept called Mottainai teaches that one shouldn't be wasteful and that everything deserves respect and gratitude. According to it, one should “recognise the value in what's around you and don't waste it”.

The Gaman concept stresses having dignity duress and advises dealing with a hard time with emotional maturity and self-control. “We need patience, perseverance, + tolerance,” the tweet reads.

#5: Gaman.



Have dignity during duress.



Hard times need to be met with emotional maturity and self-control.



We need patience, perseverance, + tolerance. — Tessa Davis (@TessaRDavis) October 27, 2022

The Yuugen concept teaches about appreciating mysterious beauty as something that can feel beautiful being stunning to look at. “Experience something words cannot describe,” the tweet reads.

#6: Yuugen.



Appreciate mysterious beauty.



Often we FEEL the beauty in an object without it being stunning to look at.



Discover subtle beauty beyond aesthetics.



Experience something words cannot describe. — Tessa Davis (@TessaRDavis) October 27, 2022

The other concept, known as Ikigai, advises defining the reason for living and following something that one is good at or something that the world needs.

Shikita ga nai means “accept and let go”. It teaches that some things aren't always under our control and we should accept what we can't change and move on.

#8: Shikita ga nai.



Accept and let go.



Some things simply aren't within our control.



Accept what you cannot change, and move on. — Tessa Davis (@TessaRDavis) October 27, 2022

The Kintsugi concept translates to “repair cracks with gold”. It means that imperfections should be embraced and our flaws make us more beautiful.

#9: Kintsugi.



Repair cracks with gold.



Imperfections are a thing of beauty.



The journeys we all take are golden.



Our flaws are embellishments that make us more beautiful. — Tessa Davis (@TessaRDavis) October 27, 2022

The last concept named Omoiyari means showing consideration for others as life gets better when we care for others. “Be thoughtful. Build compassion.”

#10: Omoiyari.



Show consideration for others.



Life is better when we care for others.



Be thoughtful. Build compassion. — Tessa Davis (@TessaRDavis) October 27, 2022

So, what do you think of the concepts?