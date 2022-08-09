Volcano Eruption In Iceland Shocks Internet: 'Looks Like A Cat From Hell'

Picture shows lava coming out of a volcano in Iceland.

A video going viral on Twitter shows lava coming out of a volcano in Iceland. The dark themed-video has surprised several users, who have compared the visual to that of "a cat from hell". The footage has been shared by user named Bjorn Steinbekk, a drone photographer. "Good night and remember, u are awesome," reads the caption.

The two-minute-long video shows the fissures caused by erupting magma and hardened rock forming a shape, which resembles a cat. As the camera moves around, it shows the lava moving through a valley, giving it a shape of a tail.

According to the Iceland Meteorological Office, the volcano eruption was reported near Iceland's Keflavik Airport last Wednesday. The eruption caused officials to closely watch the situation and piqued the interest of some who ventured near the bright-orange lava flows despite warnings, reported Washington Post.

The video has amassed over 11,000 views and hundreds of likes on Twitter since being shared. More than hundred users have re-tweeted the post so far.

A user simply wrote "Omg," while another said, "Looks like a cat from hell." A third user commented, "Pray for the pull so that you get sustenance and the opportunity to come to the land of ice and fire."

The Fagradalsfjall volcano in southwest Iceland erupted at 1:18 pm (local time) on Wednesday, with the Icelandic Meteorological Office advising people to avoid the sparsely populated area on the Reykjanes peninsula - though some still went up close to take photos with their children and fly drones, the Post further said in its report.

Known as the land of fire and ice, Iceland is Europe's biggest and most active volcanic region, home to a third of the lava that has flowed on Earth since the Middle Ages, according to Visit Iceland.

The vast North Atlantic island straddles the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, a crack on the ocean floor separating the Eurasian and North American tectonic plates. The shifting of these plates is in part responsible for Iceland's intense volcanic activity.