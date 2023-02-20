Virat Kohli Reveals The One Food Item He Will Never Eat, Internet Relates

Virat Kohli has been vocal about his food choices to help him improve his fitness level.

Cricketer Virat Kohli is a known foodie. He has been very vocal about his food choices to help him improve his fitness level. Though he does indulge in junk food regularly owing to his commitment to professional cricket, the sports icon's reaction to seeing one of his favourite dishes, "Cholle Kulche", went viral during the second Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. In a new video shared on social media, "King Kohli" revealed that one dish he would never eat in his life and the internet agrees with him.

Virat Kohli took to Instagram to share a video of an 'Ask Me Anything' session. In the video, he said that he is a vegetarian now and the one thing he will never eat is "Karela" or bitter gourd. The star batsmen also opened up about the weirdest dish he had ever eaten. "Some kind of insect in Malaysia, I think," he continued in the video. Mr Kohli said that he didn't know what it was. "It was fried, I ate and hated it," he said. As known widely, Virat Kohli stated that his cheat-meal is 'Cholle Bhatture'.

In the Instagram reel, the cricketer also spoke about his biggest fashion mistake. "Back in the day, I would wear shoes which had heel all over. When I look back at it, I can't imagine myself wearing those again," Mr Kohli said. He also added that he experiments with printed shirts which "can kind of look desperate at times".

"I'm not comfortable with dressing that is over-the-top anymore," the cricketer remarked in the video.

Since being shared the video has amassed over three million views and 3.7 lakh likes.

"It's just me, when he said, I hate Karelas," said a user.

A second person said, "Whole world knows what his cheat meal is."

"I hate karela," commented another person.

