Twitter Is Having A Field Day With This Video Of Virat Kohli Dancing

Virat Kohli was filmed dancing ahead of the IPL 2020 clash.

RCB vs KXIP: Virat Kohli shakes a leg before the game.

Royal Challengers Bangalore may have lost to Kings XI Punjab last night, but RCB fans had a field day with a video of captain Virat Kohli dancing before the match. Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli was filmed dancing on the field ahead of the game. A video of the impromptu performance is now going viral on social media. 

The video was shared on the microblogging platform by a Twitter user named Jatin. In the short clip, Kohli can be seen giving a fun twist to the pre-match warm-up with a huge smile on his face. Twitter is having a field day with the hilarious video of the dance performance ahead of the IPL 2020 clash.

Watch the video below:

Since being posted on Twitter last night, the 26-second clip has garnered over 4 lakh views and 26,000 'likes'.

For many Twitter users, the clip of Virat Kohli dancing translated into meme gold. Several people set it to Bollywood tunes. Watch with sound on:

Others shared the video with hilarious captions

Rajasthan Royals pacer Jofra Archer also joined the bandwagon of jokes.

Thursday's match marked Virat Kohli's 200th appearance for the Bangalore-based franchise. "RCB means a lot, not many understand that emotion. 200 games for them is unbelievable, I wouldn't have believed it in 2008. It is an honour, they've kept me and I have stayed on," said Kohli at the toss ahead of the match on Thursday.

