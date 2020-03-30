Virat-Anushka To Malala: Celebs Are Cutting Their Own Hair During Lockdown

Malala debuted her new hairstyle on Instagram.

If you are worried about your hair getting unrulier by the day while you are in quarantine, you are not alone. A number of celebrities seem to have taken to cutting their own hair as they stay in during lockdowns that have been imposed across many countries to contain the spread of the highly infectious coronavirus.

On Sunday, Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai joined the bandwagon of famous people who are cutting their own hair while self-isolating. The 22-year-old, currently a student at Oxford University, broke one of the cardinal rules of hairstyling - never cut your own bangs - when she decided to give herself a fringe.

"Jonathan Van Ness: 'Don't try new lewks during quarantine.' Me: Cuts my own fringe," Malala hilariously captioned the picture she shared on Instagram.

American singer-songwriter Pink also gave herself a haircut in quarantine. The 40-year-old shared a video on Instagram that has gone viral with more than 2 million views.

Meanwhile, not everyone is confident enough to give themselves a new hairstyle - some rely on their better halves. Quarantine partners Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma proved this when they took to the photo and video sharing platform two days ago to share a video which shows Anushka giving her cricketer-husband a new haircut with a pair of kitchen scissors.

Some even enlisted the help of siblings. On Sunday, actor Scott Evans debuted a buzz cut courtesy brother Chris Evans.

Don't worry @itskatelambert, my brother helped me even it out. ???? pic.twitter.com/a2s2vaEQ9a — Scott Evans (@thescottevans) March 24, 2020

Several countries around the world have shut down non-essential services and banned gatherings to large groups to contain the spread of COVID-19. In India, a nation-wide lockdown of 21 days has been imposed.