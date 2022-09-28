Viral Video: Women Perform Garba On Mumbai Local, Internet Say 'Festivities In The Air'

The video has amassed more than 1 lakh views

The festivities in India have officially begun, with the arrival of Navratri- spotting a group of people practising dandiya or Garba is a common sight. Now, a video has gone viral of a group of women performing Garba on a Mumbai local train. Posted on Twitter by user Mumbai railway users, the short clip shows a group of women showing off their Garba moves. The video will surely brighten your day.

The video shows women performing enthusiastically while onlookers were seen sharing the enjoyment. The caption of the video reads, "MUMBAI LOCALS CREATE MOMENTS. Now in yesterday's 10.02 am #AClocal from Kalyan. FUN HAS NO LIMIT."

Posted this morning, the video has garnered 143,400 views, 1810 likes with several comments. A user wrote, "For all those who wonder why Mumbai has a character that makes us love it so much. Space no bar for little joys," another user commented, "Heartwarming. Thanks to the other women who also stepped aside so that these ladies get space to do the Garba." "Mumbai is in Navratri mood!" the third comment read.

Recently, industrialist Anand Mahindra shared a video of shows a jubilant crowd participating in the dance performance, as onlookers sitting on the pavement were also seen sharing the enjoyment.