Viral Video: Woman Swings On Handrails, Dances On Seats Inside Delhi Metro

Public transportation has completely changed how people commute and travel. City buses and metros are typically affordable, practical and simple to use. They are also energy-efficient. However, while using public transport, it is important to note that others are sharing it with you. One must respect the public facility and other commuters. But a video going viral on social media has left the social media users angry. In the clip, a woman is seen using handrails in the metro to swing from one seat to another, just for fun. Many criticised her for acting in such a bizarre manner while using public transport.

The video was posted on Instagram by user Aparna Devyal on December 25. In the video, she is initially seen swinging on the handrails installed in the metro and moments later, she waves and blows a flying kiss to the camera in the metro coach. Ms Devyal also stands and dances on the seats in the running metro. At one point during her dance performance, it appeared that she might fall from the seat. It appears that the video was recorded by an acquaintance as per the reflection seen in the mirror.

Since being shared, the video has amassed over four lakh views and 38,000 likes.

"Let's not make such things viral .... imagine people copying her thinking it's a trend," added a user.

A second person said, "Seat is for physically challenged not mentally."

"Inti khali metro kaise mill jati hai (How do people find empty metros)," said a person.

Many users urged Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to take action against her. "Metro administration should take strict action against her," said a person.

Another person commented, "I request administration to take strict action for mishandling & potential damage leading activities by such a big influencer."

As of now, DMRC has not responded to the video. As per Section 59 of Delhi Metro penalties, "Drunkenness or nuisance or spitting or sitting on the floor on the train or quarrelling" invites a fine of Rs 200, forfeiture of pass, ticket and Removal from carriage.

