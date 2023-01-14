Viral Video: Woman Shares How Her Pet Dog Helped Her Recover After Surgery

The video has amassed over two lakh views and 21,000 likes.

Pet owners and dogs share a special bond. The little furry animals become a huge part of their lives. As they emote the same bond as a family member, pet owners are willing to suffer through everything they go through and vice versa. Sharing a similar instance, a woman shared how her dog helped her recover after a surgery. She mentions that the furry animal, Posto, came into her life just after her surgery and it changed her life.

In the video, the woman can be seen walking with the help of a walker while a knee brace is seen on her leg. She then shares clips of the dog playing with the dog and curtains. The woman further says that "dogs truly have healing powers."

Watch the video below:

"How does your life change after getting a puppy? Spending time with your pet can be relaxing, encouraging the release of endorphins, which are brain chemicals that help us de-stress and feel good. And petting a beloved animal can even help lower your blood pressure," reads the caption of the video.

Since being shared a day ago, the video has amassed over two lakh views and 21,000 likes.

"True they are our healers I have had this experience and he was my happy hormone just next to me all the time, miss him," said one user.

"Its very true I too have gone true this feeling," added a second user.

A third user commented, "Absolutely true... They give us some kind of mental motivation that we try to heal fast."

Sharing a similar instance, a person commented, "My BP vanished after Dora (Shihtzu) came to my life."

Many users also left heart emojis on the post.

