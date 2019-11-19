Viral Video: With No Computer, Boy Uses Tablet At Store To Do Homework

12.5 million views for the video

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: November 19, 2019 13:51 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Viral Video: With No Computer, Boy Uses Tablet At Store To Do Homework

A 10-year-old was seen using a store tablet to complete his homework.


A schoolboy with no computer was recently filmed at an electronic store, using a tablet kept there to complete his homework. The scene was recorded at a shopping mall in Recife, Brazil, and the video originally shared to Imgur. The video went viral after it was re-shared on Twitter, where it has been viewed 12.5 million times.

In the video, the boy is seen with a schoolbag slung over his shoulder, standing inside an electronics store. He appears to be using a tablet kept on the Samsung display kiosk to research while taking notes.

According to news website G1, the boy was identified as 10-year-old Guilherme Santiago. Guilherme had been using his cellphone to study before an employee of the store invited him in.

Watch the viral video below:

The video has collected over 1.6 lakh retweets and thousands of comments since being shared on Twitter last week. According to one person in the comments section, the video's viral popularity led to Guilherme being presented with three tablets of his own.

Others in the comments section praised the store employee who invited Guilherme in, while some criticised the school for not having enough computers for students to use. According to G1, Guilherme is a fifth grader at the Abilio Gomes Municipal School, where 278 students make do with 12 tablets.

Let us know what you think of the video using the comments section.

Click for more trending news




Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Brazilviral videoschoolboy

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
FASTagIndira GandhiSensexParliamentIndira Gandhi BirthdayBiharRanu MondalMaharashtraDelhi MetroAir Quality IndexLive TVPNR StatusTrain StatusAnti Pollution MaskKeypad MobilePagalpanti MovieManmohan SinghGSTMirzapur 2WhatsAppInternational Men's DayFasTag India

................................ Advertisement ................................