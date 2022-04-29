Viral Video: Wedding Procession Beats Heatwave, Internet Says 'We Are Jugaad King'

The wedding procession during the high temperature.

Severe heatwave conditions have been reported from several parts of the country. The temperature is touching record highs in Northwest India, with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of tough days ahead.

But that hasn't stopped Indians from celebrating weddings. A video is going viral on social media which shows a wedding procession moving under the shade of a pandal. The groom's friends and relatives are even dancing to the drum beats, while he is sitting on top of the a horse.

The video has been shared on Twitter by user Devyani Kohli, who has captioned it: “This is why #India is called the land of innovation or simply. ‘Jugaad' to beat the #Heatwave during ‘Baraat', Indians have found a solution.” She has not shared the location where the video has been shot.

"Jugaad" To beat the #Heatwave during "Baraat" Indians have found solution.#innovationpic.twitter.com/Fs8QociT2K — Devyani Kohli (@DevyaniKohli1) April 27, 2022

The video has been viewed more than 18,000 times since being posted on Wednesday.

Several Twitter users are loving the "jugaad" used to take out the wedding procession.

"That means whatever happens don't leave the road," said a user. "We are Jugaad king," commented another.

Others, however, highlighted the risk of taking out a procession in the open. "Very risky they are prone to electrocution from wires," a user tweeted.

Many users also posted similar videos, showing arrangements made by people to save themselves from the extreme heat. One of the videos showed a wedding procession using four pandals to provide shade to those taking part in the function.

In states like Rajasthan, heatwave-like conditions pushed the temperature at record levels, with Dholpur emerging the hottest with 46.6 degrees Celsius on Thursday. In fact, the mercury has crossed the 45-degree mark at several places.

Gurugram (in Delhi-NCR) logged an all-time high of 45.6 degrees Celsius, breaking the previous record of 44.8 degrees Celsius on April 28, 1979. Delhi too saw the hottest April day in 12 years on Thursday with temperature settling at 43.5 degrees Celsius. The national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 43.7 degrees Celsius on April 18, 2010.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the spell of heatwave will persist over northwest and central India for the next five days and over east India for the next three days.