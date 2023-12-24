''We'd Be Bankrupt'': Noida Boy Wants To Buy Thar For Rs 700, Anand Mahindra Reacts

The innocent boy believes that Mahindra cars Thar and XUV 700 are the same

Businessman Anand Mahindra is a frequent user of social media and is known for his quirky posts. On Sunday, he shared an adorable video of a little boy who believes that a Thar car can be bought for just Rs 700. In the 1 minute and 29-second video, the boy named Cheeku Yadav who hails from Noida, has an endearing conversation with his father wherein he expresses his wish to buy a Mahindra Thar. The innocent boy believes that Mahindra cars Thar and XUV 700 are the same and both can be bought for Rs 700.

The child's misunderstanding left social media users amused and also caught the attention of Anand Mahindra. While sharing the video, he quipped that if his company were to sell the Thar for Rs 700, they would soon be bankrupt.

''My friend Sooni Taraporevala sent me this saying “I love Cheeku!” So I watched some of his posts on Instagram (@cheekuthenoidakid) and now I love him too. My only problem is that if we validated his claim and sold the Thar for 700 bucks, we'd be bankrupt pretty soon,'' the caption of the video read.

My friend @soonitara sent me this saying “I love Cheeku!” So I watched some of his posts on Insta (@cheekuthenoidakid) and now I love him too. My only problem is that if we validated his claim & sold the Thar for 700 bucks, we'd be bankrupt pretty soon…😀 pic.twitter.com/j49jbP9PW4 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 24, 2023

Internet users loved the adorable video and poured heart and love emojis in the comments section. Some also requested him to fulfill the innocent boy's wish, while others thought of potential business ideas.

One user wrote, ''Anand Sir, you are simply exceptional!! Great Indian and a successful businessman!! Commanding huge respect and incredible admiration , very well earned''

Another commented, ''Good idea to make 700 rs. Thar or XUV 700 toy car and to be gifted with selected models. It will be rage like hot wheels among kids and create a kids fan club.''

A third stated, ''Idea for you @anandmahindra ji.You can take out a lucky draw through people who book their #XUV700 by paying ₹700/- Winner gets the #XUV700 while your company will definitely get the value of the car collected through this draw. And if you collect more then donate the extra.''

A fourth added, ''Sir! Gift him one that way kid's wish will come true. Be his Santa.'' A fifth said, ''Cuteness overload and such innocence.. Love it.''

Yet another added, ''The kid unknowingly promoted your brand so passionately and with so much innocence and honesty(possibly with no expectations even)! Pls, gift him one.''