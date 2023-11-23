Watch: Teen And Elderly Man's ''Daredevil'' Rescue Of Giant Python In Karnataka

The incident has been reported from Karnataka's Saligrama.

In the realm of daring wildlife encounters, a recent video has taken the internet by storm, showcasing an extraordinary feat of courage and skill. The video which is going viral on X, shows the combined efforts of a minor boy and an elderly man as they rescue a massive python together. The incident has been reported from Karnataka's Saligrama.

The video opens to show an elderly man holding the huge python by its tail and trying to pull it out of the bushes. Soon, a young boy joins him in the risky endeavour and attempts to grab the snake's neck. After catching it, the boy brings the huge snake out of the bushes and the duo manages to put the python inside a sack. They will probably release it in the forest.

''Daredevil act at Saligrama #Kundapura. Heroic act by this child but it's very dangerous too,'' the video shared by Dr Durgaprasad Hegde was captioned.

Watch the video here:

Daredevil act at Saligrama #Kundapura



Heroic act by this child but it's very dangerous too.......🐍 pic.twitter.com/EJm09wXPpX — Dr Durgaprasad Hegde (@DpHegde) November 22, 2023

Internet users were stunned to witness the daring act by the duo and posted a variety of comments, mostly expressing surprise and awe. Some users felt that the rescue was highly dangerous and the minor boy should not have been allowed to participate in it.

One user wrote, ''The child seems to be getting trained under this gentleman.'' Another commented, ''They probably belong to a certain tribe in the south who are experts in catching snakes from childhood but this is a big one to handle.''

A third said, ''Courage and Commonsense have a rare union. A bunch of onlookers for the old man and the child catching the python, safely at a distance where they can vanish fast by any chance if the python coils the child.''

A fourth remarked, ''This is very dangerous and risky. Children shouldn't be allowed to for this activity. Indeed he is well trained and strong but it's not advisable.'' A fifth added, ''Unbelievable act by the child there. Salute to that kid.'' Yet another disapproved of the act and wrote, ''Sometimes, there is a very fine line between bravery and stupidity and this is one of those times.''

A few users said that they were father and son, but there is no confirmation of the same.