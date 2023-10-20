Viral Video: Taylor Swift Fan Escapes Mall Security With 'Eras Tour' Poster

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift

Pop star Taylor Swift is at the peak of her career, having sold out stadiums on her recent tour and now breaking records with her concert film. The pop star has a massive fan following, and the current level of excitement among her fans exceeds all previous levels. Notably, one of her admirers gained widespread attention on social media platforms after his video of a skillful escape from a security officer in a Guadalajara mall went viral. The daring act followed the theft of a substantial poster related to Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" movie promotion.

In the viral video, an unidentified man can be seen sprinting down an escalator at full speed, with shopping mall security guards running after him. It appears that many fellow shoppers were enthusiastically cheering on Swiftie during this daring act. Numerous social media users promptly commented on the incident.

Is it wrong that we're actually rooting for them😂



[via adriángutiérrez85/TikTok] pic.twitter.com/T51X0erPJb — MuchMusic (@Much) October 16, 2023

The video amassed over 19 million views, and the comments were filled with people applauding the individual for their remarkable efforts. Several users expressed their enjoyment of the cat-and-mouse chase in the comments.

The pop superstar's film "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour", which documents her tour, was released to cinemas on October 13, 2023, and was met with overwhelming support from fans. The film grossed several million dollars in domestic theaters during its three-day opening weekend, making it the highest-grossing concert film of all time. It also surpassed the record for the biggest opening weekend for a concert film, previously held by Justin Bieber's Never Say Never.