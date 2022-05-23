Viral Video Shows Men Rowing Boat On Moving Walkway At Airport

The rowing activity was carried out at the Schiphol airport in Amsterdam.

A video is going viral on the internet which shows a group of people rowing on the moving walkway installed at the airport. The four men carried out the activity at Schiphol airport (in Amsterdam), according to Buitengebieden, which shared the video on Twitter.

The men are seen having fun while rowing in the direction of the autowalk installed at the airport. People passing by are not able to hold back their laughter.

The video has been viewed more than two million times since being posted on Saturday.

Twitter users are in stitches and posting hilarious comments on the video.

“Kept thinking - what happens when they reach the end of the walkway?” a user said, replying to the tweet. “Funny when watching from home but frustrating when you're there and trying to get by them because you're running late,” said another.

Replying to Buitengebieden's tweet, one Twitter user posted a short clip of his son appearing to fly at an airport. The video shows the young boy lays on the handrail of a moving walkway on the airport with theme music of 'Superman' playing in the background.

This is my youngest son at HAMAD Airport in Qatar. My favourite is when the British Airways crews walks by and waves. They were really nice people on the flight. pic.twitter.com/yoal6MubT0 — Sir Aaron McCord (@Armor_10) May 21, 2022

“This is my youngest son at HAMAD Airport in Qatar. My favourite is when the British Airways crews walks by and waves. They were really nice people on the flight,” said Twitter user Sir Aaron McCord, who posted the clip.

This video has been viewed more than forty one thousand times. It has also received 800 likes.

The video has reminded Twitter users of their own mischief during childhood.