Viral Video Shows E-Scooter Bursting Into Flames In A London House

The trend of e-scooters is growing day by day in the whole world, catering to the needs of consumers, but there is still a lot to be done to maintain the safety measures in these vehicles since they carry a live battery with them.

Recently, an electric scooter that was being charged in a house in London exploded into a fireball while charging in the kitchen.

The video of the deadly incident was recorded on a security camera installed in the home.

The frightening accident's level of risk, which may have injured a few individuals if they were nearby, can be seen in the video.

The London Fire Brigade shared the video on its Twitter handle with a caption that reads, "We've released frightening footage of an e-scooter battery explosion with a Charge Safe plea. Fortunately, no one was seriously hurt, but residents of the shared house in Harlesden had to be rehomed due to the devastation."

The BBC reported that the London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called to the blast at the house in Harlesden, Brent, at the weekend. The scooter's owner, who was in the house at the time, said he was "grateful to be alive" after the fire.

LFB said there have been 48 e-bike fires and 12 e-scooter fires in the capital so far this year. Dell Williams, who owned the scooter, said he purchased it two weeks ago from the online marketplace Gumtree to help him travel around London.

"I just want to thank the Lord that we managed to get out of there in one piece! I am so grateful to be alive. I spent eight hours in the hospital due to inhaling smoke from the fire, and when I went back to the house, it was such an eye-opener. I was shocked, and I am shocked now. I am so grateful that no one else was hurt. I cheated death," Mr Williams said.