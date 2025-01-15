Viral Video: Shaquille O'Neal Finds Himself Overshadowed By 7-foot-9 Teen Basketball Sensation

Even NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, who stands at 7'1", sometimes finds someone taller than him. The Los Angeles Lakers legend recently shared a TikTok video featuring Florida Gators centre Olivier Rioux, who stands at an impressive 7-foot-9 height.

In the funny clip, O'Neal is arguing playfully with a shorter guy before turning towards Rioux. The towering Rioux left the former NBA star appearing more like a guard than the dominant centre that he was meant to be.

O'Neal captioned the video as "Pick on someone your own size," embracing the playful moment.

Watch the video here:



Shaq meets 7'9 University of Florida

Olivier Rioux pic.twitter.com/TavDOQao9V — GreatLakesLady (@GreatlakesladyM) January 13, 2025

Rioux is the world's tallest teenager at the time of his arrival in Florida and gained popularity overnight because of his enormous stature and his basketball skills.

The playful moment of these two giants attracted attention on social media as a one-of-a-kind moment in which even Shaq looked smaller.



Shaquille O'Neal is well-acquainted with the Florida Gators' campus, as his daughter, Me'Arah O'Neal, is a member of the women's basketball team. Additionally, he served as the grand marshal for the "A Very Merry GNV Holiday Parade" in December 2024.