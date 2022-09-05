Viral Video: SBI Employee Dresses Up As Legendary King Mahabali To Mark Onam

The incident took place at an SBI Branch in Thalassery, Kerala.

A State Bank of India (SBI) employee is winning hearts on social media after a video of him dressed as King Mahabali surfaced on Twitter.

The clip was shared by user Nixon Joseph on Sunday. The caption of the post informed that the incident took place at an SBI Branch in Thalassery, Kerala. The staffer decided to dress as the legendary King Mahabali to mark the onset of Onam.

In the caption, Mr Joseph said, "A staffer of SBI Tellicherry is dispensing services at the counter dressed as the legendary King Mahabali whose yearly visits fall on Onam. Kudos to his spirit and gumption."

Watch the video below:

A staff of @TheOfficialSBI Tellicherry dispensing services at the counter dressed as the legendary King Mahabali whose yearly visits fall on the #Onam day. Kudos to his spirit and gumption 👏👏 @opmishra64#Keralapic.twitter.com/jELIGsKowl — Nixon Joseph (@NixonJoseph1708) September 4, 2022

Since being shared, the clip has taken the internet by storm. It has garnered over 31,000 views and hundreds of likes.

Several internet users appreciated the employee's gesture. One user wrote, "Great to see his energy level and commitment." Another said, "Great gesture by staff, Banks should also celebrate each festivity with maximum enthusiasm".

A third commented, "Applaud the Onam spirit! This staff is courageous indeed," while a fourth pointed out that SBI "has a dress code. If this is appreciated and allowed, branches may have more theatrics than service".

Onam is Kerala's annual harvest festival. It falls during the Malayali month of Changham and marks the homecoming of King Mahabali. It is a week-long festival which is celebrated with great pomp and enthusiasm.

This year, Onam festivities began on August 30 and they will continue till Thirovonam, which falls on September 8.