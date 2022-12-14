Viral Video: Romania Is Offering Free Bus Rides If People Do 20 Squats

The exercises selected are simple for anyone to perform.

Many countries are encouraging the use of public transport with the growing energy and climate crisis. Following the same trend, Romania is combining the need for a healthy lifestyle while supporting the use of local public transport.

The video of the same was shared by user Alina Bzholkina on Instagram. In the video, one can see the woman performing 20 squats in front of a booth. The booth has a camera installed and keeps a count of every squat the person performs. Once she completes her set, a free bus ticket is dispatched from the machine.

This video was shared in October and since being uploaded, it has amassed over a million views and one lakh likes. Several people commented on the healthy initiative.

"This is such a nice idea tbh," said a user.

A second person said, "Saving money doing a workout AND saving the environment!!!! Sign me up please."

"Such a great idea indeed," said a third.

This initiative is a part of the Sports Festival. As per their official website the free ticket is known as the health ticket. They add "The Health Ticket , the sports project dedicated to the community that was successful beyond expectations, returns to Cluj-Napoca. It is the third phase of the program initiated by Sports Festival , with the support of Cluj-Napoca City Hall and the Local Council. Travelers will once again be able to get a free bus ticket in exchange for 20 squats, performed in a maximum of two minutes."

The Health Ticket is a community-focused project that uses technology and movement to directly connect physical activity with the symbolic benefit obtained. The exercises selected are simple enough for anyone to perform and have a significant positive impact on the individual who incorporates movement into their daily routine.

