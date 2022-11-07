Viral Video Of A Sloth Casually Enjoying A Boat Ride Is So Wholesome

The video has received over 98,000 upvotes

There are plenty of photos and videos of wildlife animals on the internet. And the animal kingdom surely offers some of the most entertaining and fascinating videos. Now, a wholesome video showing a sloth casually enjoying a boat ride is gaining traction on social media.

The undated video was posted on Reddit by user 2ndSifter. "Just a sloth enjoying a boat ride, the user wrote in the caption of the post.

Check out the video here:

Since being shared online, the video has received over 98,000 upvotes and several comments. The video showed a sloth playing with water. The sloth is accompanied by humans. The sloth can be seen sitting on the edge of the boat, it leans forward to dip its hand in the water stream. The sloth is amused with the water as it enjoys a pleasant boat ride.

Netizens loved the video. It attracted hundreds of comments from social media users. A user wrote, "Probably the fastest he's ever moved in his life! Gotta be a surreal experience." Another user commented, "I love sloths but every time I see a "cute sloth" video I'm just worried that some fool will think "oooh I will get a pet sloth."

The third user wrote, "Could you imagine going 0.1 mph your whole life and then this mind blown."

"So sloths perceive time differently, right? They perceive time as moving faster than we do. So let's say it's a 10-minute boat ride. To the sloth, it only lasts a minute. Let's say they were taking the sloth from one side of the river to the next... it would happen so quickly the sloth may not perceive it at all. It would be the equivalent of something happening in seconds, for us. Blink and you miss it," the fourth commented.

Sloths are tree-dwelling animals and are found in the rainforests of Central and South America. They also sleep for 15 to 20 hours a day.

