Viral Video: Mother Tricks Child Into Recording His Own Reaction As She Dances

Internet users try out various trends to entertain themselves and their followers. Be it the ice-bucket challenge which gained limelight years ago or the new trend of parents filming their kids as they trick them into recording their dance video, social media users try it all. One such video has captured a child's adorable reaction while thinking he is recording his mother who is dancing.

The video was shared four days ago by Instagram user Joshua Chavez. In the video, the mother can be seen dancing while the son holds the phone, trying to record her. However, the phone's main camera is pointed towards the child. He keeps smiling and his eyes shine bright while thinking that he is recording his mother's dance. As the video progresses, his reactions are too cute to be missed, it almost makes one's heart melt. The woman is dancing on Taylor Swift's song 'Love Story'.

Watch the video here:

The video has been captioned, "The end, why am I bawling at this trend?! He's SO CUTE." Since being shared on the social media platform, it has amassed over 1.9 million views and 1.5 lakh likes.

Several people couldn't contain their happiness watching this video. "Too beautiful! A man's first love is his mother," said one user.

"This trend makes me cry and smile all at the same time. He's so cute," said another.

A third added, "Ughhhh i cry EVERYTIME!!! the love and sparkle in his eyes watching his mama! Ok time to wake my son up from his nap bc i miss him now."

Another person said, "A mother of him is his first love just look at the sparkle in his eyes. This smile is price less made my day."

"That smile screams "my mom is beautiful and i am too" and it makes me smile," commented an Instagram user.

