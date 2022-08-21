Viral Video: Man Proposing To Girlfriend While Suffering Severe Leg Cramp Leaves Internet In Awe

The video has garnered over 190,000 likes and more than 39,44,000 views.

A proposal video is going viral on social media for the unexpected turn of events. The short clip was shared on Instagram by "ironmaneurope". It has garnered over 190,000 likes and more than 39,44,000 views.

The video shows a man proposing to his girlfriend after participating in an Ironman Triathlon in Estonia. However, one of his biggest moments of life got ruined after he succumbed to a cramp as he got down on one knee at the finish line.

Watch the video below:

According to Daily Star, after finishing sixth in the men's 40 to 44 age group, the man identified as Cristian Moriatiel got down on his knee, ring in hand, only to collapse in agony. Fortunately, two people stepped in to help and massaged his legs as he whipped the ring out once more but this time lying flat on the ground.

After being lifted back to his knees, Mr Moriatiel then asked the question. The woman said yes while the crowd cheered them on.

"Simply amazing. Nothing could have stopped him from achieving his dream," read the caption of the post.

Internet users found the video heartwarming and hilarious at the same time. One user wrote, "I can't tell if he's crying from pain, happiness, or both lol." Another said, "He truly did his best to propose. He is really brave, I would have taken that pain as a sign."

A third jokingly added, "The struggle is real," while a fourth commented, "This is fun, yet painful for the athlete but a life long memory that they will be able to talk about and remember for life. They will tell their kids and laugh out loud together. Best proposal ever!"

An Ironman Triathlon is one of the toughest sporting events in the world. It is a series of long-distance triathlon races consisting of a swim, bicycle ride and a marathon.