Viral Video: Man Jumps Off Motorcycle, Saves Toddler Rolling Down Hill At High Speed

A motorcyclist saved a toddler as he rolled down a slope in his walker.

A man was filmed jumping off his motorcycle to save a baby rolling down a steep road in a walker. In a video that has gone massively viral on social media, the man was seen riding his motorcycle when he noticed the toddler rolling down a steep slope at high speed while still secured to its walker.

CCTV footage shows the motorcyclist acting quickly. Without wasting a moment's time, he stops his bike in the middle of the road, shrugs off his bag and runs to catch the baby before it could roll further down the slope and hurt itself. Seconds after he managed to stop the speeding walker and save the toddler, a woman - presumably the child's mother or caregiver - appears running at the scene.

According to news outlet La Chiva, the incident occurred in the Rincon de la Estrella neighbourhood of the city of Florencia, Colombia, on September 14. The video surfaced online last week and millions of social media users have since praised the motorcyclist's courage and quick reflexes.

Watch the video below:

On Twitter, one version of the video has garnered over 1.7 million views. It has also made its way to Instagram and Facebook, where many have heaped praises on the motorcyclist.

"What a wonderful human being. He just threw away his bike and bag. Saving that baby was everything for that man at that moment," wrote one person on Twitter.

"Speechless. Thanks to the brave man," another said.

Industrialist Naveen Jindal was among those who praised the man.

Great reflexes and presence of mind. Truly a hero! Well done???? https://t.co/Fzra1NN3o7 — Naveen Jindal (@MPNaveenJindal) September 20, 2020

According to news website La Prensa, the baby was not hurt in the incident.

