Viral Video: Man Draws Sketch Of Flight Attendant In Flight, She Surprises Him

The flight attendant was surprised by the sweet gesture.

There have been numerous instances where passengers have been rude and disrespectful to the airline staff. But we often forget politeness and sweet gestures can go a long way in life. In a similar incident, a passenger on a flight drew a sketch of a flight attendant and she returned the favour by drawing one for him.

The 50 second clip shared on Reddit shows the passenger drawing a sketch of the flight attendant as she comes to serve him food. Later on, the man gets up and goes up to her workstation to present the sketch. Although the woman is wearing a face mask, she looks presently surprised and shows the same to her colleague as well. The flight attendant thanks the passenger for his sweet gesture. Towards the end of the video, the air hostess gives him a thank-you card which has an amatuer drawing of the passenger along with a gift hamper. This made the man very happy. He added, "Omg, that's very nice of her."

Watch the video here:

As per the details on the thank-you card, the video was shot in an aircraft of Japan Airlines, operating from Tokyo to Dallas (JAL 8012 NRT to DFW).

The video has been captioned as, "Man does a drawing for a flight attendant , and she does one back for him." This wholesome clip was posted two days ago and has amassed over 85,000 upvotes.

Also Read: Viral Video: Flight Attendant Meets Her Favourite Teacher On Airplane After 30 Years

One user commented, "It's nice to see a video in an airplane that's not people screaming or fighting. Seen way too many of those recently" Another user said, "Awwwwwwwwwww!"

"Wish we could clone this kind of energy, what a great world this would be," said another Reddit user.

Appreciating how such a small gesture could make someone's day, one internet user said, "That probably made her week and she was so cute accepting it too."



Featured Video Of The Day