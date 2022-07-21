Watch: Man Carries Old Parents On Shoulders For Kanwar Yatra, Internet Says 'Hats Off'

The video has garnered nearly 11,000 views.

The annual Kanwar Yatra began on July 14 and it will end on July 26. During this time, lakhs of Lord Shiva devotees travel to Hindu pilgrimage places of Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand, and Sultanganj in Bihar, to fetch the holy waters of River Ganga.

Every year, photos and videos of the devotees travelling barefoot with heavy loads surface on social media. However, this year, a video of a man carrying his old parents on his shoulders during the Kanwar Yatra has gone viral. The short clip was shared on Twitter by Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Ashok Kumar.

जहां आजकल बूढ़े मां-बाप का तिरस्कार होता है, उन्हें घर से निकाल दिया जाता है या अपने साथ रहने नहीं दिया जाता.. वहीं आज इसका विपरीत दृश्य देखने को मिला..



लाखों शिवभक्तों के बीच एक श्रवण कुमार भी है जो पालकी में अपने बुज़ुर्ग माता-पिता को लेकर कांवड़ यात्रा पर आया है..



मेरा नमन! pic.twitter.com/phG1h3pfg1 — Ashok Kumar IPS (@AshokKumar_IPS) July 19, 2022

The clip showed a man carrying his old parents on a scale. He replaced the scale's containers with small chairs and carried his mother and father on his shoulders.

"Nowadays, old parents are despised, they are thrown out of the house or not allowed to live with their children. Whereas, today the opposite view was seen. There is a Shravan Kumar among lakhs of Shiva devotees who have come on a Kanwar Yatra with his elderly parents in a palanquin. My respects!" read IPS Kumar's caption, when translated into English.

Since being shared, the video has taken the internet by storm. It has garnered nearly 11,000 views and hundreds of likes. Internet users praised the man's act and showered him with complement in the comments section.

One user wrote, "Hats off !!! even the son carrying them look aged...Great resolve and will power." Another added, "Dhanya ho aap aaj ke samay me aisa drshya kha milega." others simply flooded the comment section with heart and flower emojis.