Watch: Locals Build Statue Of Liberty Replica In Punjab's Tarn Taran, Internet Amused

A video has surfaced on social media showing locals in Punjab bringing a piece of New York City to their locality by constructing a replica of the Statue of Liberty. The video which has become the talk of the internet shows locals in Tarn Taran installing the iconic statue atop a building still under construction.

The amusing video, shared by X user Alok Jain, opens to show locals placing the replica on the building's roof. The video then zooms out, revealing the entire structure along with a crane stationed at the construction site. Sharing the video on X, Mr Jain wrote, "Somewhere in Punjab the THIRD liberty statue is installed."

Watch the video here:

Some where in Punjab the THIRD liberty statue is installed.😂 pic.twitter.com/WZqrXpK9Jb — Alok Jain ⚡ (@WeekendInvestng) May 26, 2024

Since being shared, the video has garnered more than 3,16,000 views, 2,300 likes and several retweets and comments. The clip has left users amused who shared a variety of funny responses in the comments section.

One user wrote, ''Must be a water tank. You will find aeroplanes, SUVs and whatnot shaped water tanks in Punjab.'' Another person commented, ''What happens when you don't get a visa to your desired foreign country.''

A third explained, ''5 years back we did a culture research in Punjab, and to our surprise we found many families installing water tanks shaped as airplane, Statue of liberty, Big Ben etc. This was a way of showing others that one of the sons / family member has moved abroad (even if they are driving a taxi there).''

''Now people can visit to this house to see the statue of liberty , no need to fly New york,'' a fourth joked.

Notably, the region is known for various quirky statues and structures adorning the rooftops of buildings, homes and water tanks.

The Statue of Liberty, a colossal statue on Liberty Island in Upper New York Bay, commemorates the friendship of the people of the United States and France. Standing 305 feet (93 metres) high including its pedestal, it represents a woman holding a torch in her raised right hand and a tablet bearing the adoption date of the Declaration of Independence in her left.

The state was made in Paris by the French sculptor Bartholdi, in collaboration with Gustave Eiffel, the renowned French civil engineer who also built the Eiffel Tower.

