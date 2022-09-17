Viral Video: Little Girl Prepares Dinner For Mother, Internet Loves Her Reaction

Picture shows Natalie preparing food for her mother.

The internet is buzzing over a video of a little girl preparing a special meal for her mother. The video was posted on Instagram by her mother, Bruna Fava, on August 29, but it is going viral now. According to Ms Fava's Instagram profile, the girl's name is Natalie and she is two years old.

The viral clip opens with the little one chopping vegetables and putting them into the boiler. While preparing the food, she also takes a bite of the carrot placed in the vegetable tray. This behaviour adds a little more cuteness to the video.

"I let my 2-year-old cook our dinner and this is how it went," reads the text super on the video.

The girl then adds some parsley and begins seasoning the chicken while saying "tiktiktiktiktiktik" in a cute way and puts the chicken pieces in the air fryer. She also places a packet of rice into the microwave and adds some oil and apple cider vinegar to the boiled veggies.

After some time, the girl is seen putting the rice into a bowl and tastes the boiled veggies. The video finally shows the food the ready and the enjoys it with her mother.

The post's caption reads, "I've been waiting for this moment raising my personal chef. This dinner was surprisingly delicious."

The video has become popular since being shared. On Instagram, it has received more than 3.6 million views and over 1.6 lakh likes. In the post's comment section, viewers have praised the young girl for her skills.

"Wow!! Absolutely amazing! My kids are 6 and 8 and can barely make themselves some buttered toast," wrote a user.

Another said, "The moment when u shout for the oil."

"The *tikitikitiki* is what I am continuously replaying this for. She is my absolute favorite toddler on Insta," commented a third user.