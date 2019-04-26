Viral Video: Kung Fu Master Inhales Water From Nose, Shoots It Out Of Eye

A Chinese kung fu master has gone viral for displaying what he calls an ancient art - inhaling liquid from his nose and squirting it out of his eye. Zhang Yilong, a martial arts specialist from Xinxiang, China, showed off his ability to shoot liquid out of his eye in a video that has been shared thousands of times online.

For his first trick, Zhang inhaled water from a glass and shot it out of his eye to water a bunch of roses.

For his second, more complex trick, he shot liquid out of his eye to spell out Chinese characters on a piece of paper.

How does this trick work? Ruptly explains that the key is to snort liquids up your nose and then up through a duct connecting it to the eyes. When the liquid cannot escape out of it or the mouth, pressure builds inside of the nose. The liquid has to go somewhere, so it squirts out of the eye.

However, Zhang warns against trying the trick at home.

"I want to remind the audiences not to emulate me. It's dangerous. I've been practising for more than ten years. Please don't imitate me, especially children," he says.

