Influencer Sam Chui Hosts 'Sky Wedding' Aboard Boeing 747: "Love Is In The Air"

Sam Chui, one of the world's most prominent aviation content creators, recently marked his special day with a 'Sky Wedding' aboard a chartered Boeing 747-400. Mr Chui and his bride-to-be, Fiona, a flight attendant, celebrated their union with a uniquely aviation-themed ceremony, flying high with friends and family onboard. The couple took off from Fujairah International Airport (FJR) in the UAE aboard a chartered Boeing 747-400 on July 12, Gulf News reported. With their guests on board, the plane took off at 6:30 PM and flew over the Gulf of Oman for approximately 95 minutes before returning to Fujairah by 8:04 PM.

Mr Chui described the day as "the best day of our lives" and shared highlights on Instagram, showcasing the festive atmosphere on the plane. A video clip showed the couple, dressed in white, walking hand in hand down a red carpet before boarding the jumbo jet.

" Love is in the Air. Welcome to our 747 Sky Wedding flight. Memories of a lifetime for both of us," the video was captioned.

Watch the video here:

The Boeing 747-400 was transformed into an all-white wedding venue, where friends and family gathered to celebrate the couple's special day. To create a unique celebration space, nearly 100 seats were removed from the Boeing 747-400, making way for an aisle, a dance floor, and areas for cake-cutting, the first dance, and wedding speeches. Thousands of feet in the air, they danced, toasted, and played games together.



"We're very happy. It was really the best day of our lives. We were very lucky that we both work in aviation, and this airplane — Boeing 747 — is the plane that introduced us to aviation and made us fall in love with it. It's synonymous with the golden age of aviation," Mr Chui told Gulf News.

"We wanted our guests to really feel the aircraft and experience it as their own. Some had never flown on a 747. They explored the crew rest area, the aft galley, and the flight deck," Mr Chui added.

The couple received a flood of congratulatory messages from their nearly one million fans. Fans praised the unique celebration, with comments like "What a dream!" and "Love is really in the air."