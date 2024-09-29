Turkish Influencer Who Went Viral For Marrying Herself Dies By Suicide At 26

Turkish TikTok influencer Kubra Aykut, renowned for her viral "Wedding without a Groom" videos, has died at 26. According to Turkish media reports, Ms Aykut fell from the fifth floor of a luxury apartment building in Istanbul's Sultanbeyli district on Monday. Local authorities also discovered a suicide note alongside her body, as per reports. Investigations into the circumstances surrounding her death are ongoing.

In the days leading up to her death, many fans noted that Aykut's final posts on social media seemed increasingly concerning. Just hours before her death, she sent a heartbreaking letter on her social media account about her weight gain experience. She expressed in her last post, ''I've gathered my energy, but I can't seem to gain weight. I lose a kilogram every day. I don't know what to do; I urgently need to gain weight.'' In her last TikTok video, she was seen cleaning her apartment shortly before her tragic fall.

Notably, she gained widespread recognition on TikTok in 2023 with her unconventional and empowering "Wedding without a Groom" series. In a bold statement, she symbolically "married" herself, wearing a stunning white gown and tiara, declaring, "I can't find a worthy groom for myself." She was also seen driving away in a car while carrying her bouquet and cheering. Another viral clip featured her humorously enjoying a burger in her wedding attire, referring to herself as a "nervous bride."

The news of her death has sent shockwaves through social media, leaving her followers devastated. Several fans and admirers took to various platforms to express their heartfelt condolences, remembering Aykut as "an angel with a beautiful heart."

Meanwhile, Turkish authorities have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Aykut's death, with her body undergoing post-mortem analysis. Aykut's hometown, where her parents reside, will host her funeral, with several fellow TikTok influencers expected to attend and pay their respects.