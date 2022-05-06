Viral Video: Herd Of Goats 'Ding Dong Ditch' Neighbour In US

The herd of goats as caught by the doorbell camera.

Goats have a wild side. A Reddit user has shared a video which shows a herd of goats breaking out of their yard in the neighbourhood and causing chaos in his house.

The user said that the goat decided to “ding dong ditch” them, while posting the video caught on the doorbell camera.

“My neighbors goats constantly get [on] my property. Guess now they ding dong ditch us..." u/RedditUsersCrying said while sharing the post on r/AnimalsBeingJerks forum on Friday, April 29.

The short clip shows about a dozen goats climbing on the furniture, sniffing the doorbell and devouring the bushes. Towards the end of the video, they suddenly run away.

Since being posted eight days ago, the video has received more than 45,000 votes and 643 comments.

Many users felt for the homeowner, but others couldn't stop laughing.

“Those 2 poor trees. I'm so sorry but I'm laughing so hard, just look at them goating around the place, the one on the left just standing on the bench looking at the wall thinking goat thoughts,” a Reddit user commented.

The user who originally posted the video replied with a comment, “Yeah, those trees might never grow back fully.”

“This really sucks for you OP, but also kinda funny,” wrote another user. “This is hysterical if your watching this. NOT if you own this house,” added a third user.

The post owner later spoke to Newsweek and said these goats are escape artists. “Our neighbor has 66 goats who are escape artists. The goats break out of her yard and come terrorize us a few times a week. She owns a vet clinic and has a bunch of animals that live on her property. The goats are the only ones that escape though."

Last year, a video became wildly popular on social media which showed the police in North Carolina apprehending a goat named “Billy” attempting to “break in” to a home.