Viral Video: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Daughters Give Him A Christmas Makeover

Father-daughter relationships are extremely special. There are numerous videos on the internet which just prove this point. Actor Dwayne Johnson, popularly known as 'The Rock', recently shared an adorable video of himself and his daughters. The children are getting the actor ready for Christmas.

'The Rock' took to Instagram to share the video. In the video, his daughters - Jasmine and Tiana - are seen standing while the actor is sitting on a chair wearing a blonde wig with one side dyed blue and one dyed red. Jasmine is seen putting makeup on the actor's face while he asks her questions about the process. "Wow. Do you have to press that hard?" he asks. Jasmine responds, "Yes, it's part of the makeup,"

He is later heard saying, "Do I look cool? Promise me that I look cool." Tiana tells him that he "looks pretty" and then the girls decide that their father needs a tutu. "I need a tutu," The Rock adds. "I also need my dignity."

Along with the video, he wrote, "First morning back home with my tornados and by 8am they insisted on giving "Dwanta Claus a make over before Christmas" I haven't seen myself in the mirror yet but if I look as cool as I FEEL RIGHT NOW, then IM WINNING BABY..Dwanta needs a tutu...and his DIG-NUH-DEE"

Since being shared, this clip has received 62.3 million views and over 61 lakh likes. Several people commented on this hilarious yet adorable clip.

"It's the tutu for me," said a user.

A second added, "This hair and make up really suits you Hahaha. They're so sweet."

'Wow that should be your new look," said another person.

"The BEST feeling in the world though uso! Enjoy," said a user.

Another person commented, "Yes, it's a part of makeup!" How dare you question her."

"No matter you are Rock or what , you are father 1st," said another person.

