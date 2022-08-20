Viral Video: Dog Accompanies Pizza Delivery Boy, Internet Surprised

Picture show the pet dog on scooter with the delivery boy.

Animals lack the ability to express themselves verbally, but their actions speak louder than their words. One such video, which is gaining popularity on the internet, shows a dog accompanying a man delivering food.

Shared by a user named Shivang on Instagram on July 31, the video is going viral now. Sharing the post, the user wrote, "This is what a true friendship looks like. No matter whats the time this dog will always come with him to ensure his safety."

"This cute delivery guy name is jack he always goes with this guy for delivery. He is such a dedicated employee 10/10 for his service and fast delivery," he added.

The video begins with the man delivering a pizza to a location, while the dog stands nearby looking at him. When the delivery boy gets ready to leave, the dog walks up to the scooter and sits in front of him. The delivery partner then sits on the scooter, his bag inside the box, and rides the scooter with the dog.

The video has accumulated over 1.3 million views and more than 1.5 lakh likes since being shared. Users have left heartfelt remarks for this unbreakable bond between the two.

"This video is wholesome. God protect these pure souls," wrote one user.

Another said, "Domino's you have a honorary employee."

"Omg! This is adorable!! Priceless. I wish this duo delivered pizzas at my place," wrote a third user.

