Viral Video Claims 10 Days Were Missing In October 1582. Here's The Truth

A video posted by an Instagram user named Real Truth claims that October in the year 1582 had 10 fewer days than usual. The page asked internet users to examine the unusually brief month of October in their computer or smartphone calendars by going back to the year 1582.

The caption of the video reads, "Today's Date Is Wrong."

The video shows the calendar of 1582 in which dates October 5 to October 15 were missing. The calendar directly moved from October 4 to October 15.

Many internet users questioned the logic behind it. A user asked, "What happened the second week of October in 1582 that y'all wanted so desperately to be erased from history, y'all snatched it out the calendar?"

Another user wrote, "To align the calendar with the solar year more accurately, 10 days were removed in October 1582."

"Calendar glitch hai," the third user commented on Instagram.

"By 1582, the Julian calendar, with a Leap Day every four years, had accumulated TEN extra days relative to Earth's orbit. So Pope Gregory jump-started his new and exquisitely accurate calendar by cancelling 10 days that year, in which October 4 was followed by October 15," American astrophysicist and science communicator Neil deGrasse Tyson had tweeted clearing doubts about this mystery, four years ago.