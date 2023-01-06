Viral Video: Bride Cuts Hair On Wedding Day To Donate To Cancer Patients, Wins Hearts

Internet users appreciated her bold decision.

These days, wedding trends are gaining a lot of prominence on social media. Some couples take the celebration one step ahead and involve live painters, musicians, celebrities and sometimes even find innovative ways of entering the venue. While some people love the extravaganza, others just enjoy the social media viral trend that comes with it. However, unlike these trends, a bride did something very different and it has left the internet users teary-eyed. The bride announces that she will be chopping her hair to donate to cancer patients during her reception party.

The video was shared jointly by Michigan Wedding Photographer & Videographer and Brianna Eslinger on Instagram. In the video, the bride, still wearing her wedding dress, sneaks out of the party and everyone later joins her in a room. She announces that she will be cutting her long hair to donate to cancer patients. "So, here I am taking out my wedding hair and I am donating them to cancer," The bride's voice at this point is shaky with tears in her eyes.

Her long hair was cut off by the hairdresser, leaving her with shoulders-length hair, in the clip. She then screams with joy as she turns around to gaze in the mirror. The bride then proudly displays to the camera the freshly cut hair which was going to be donated to cancer patients.

"I will never forget this....After loosing my mom to Cancer I saw first hand how challenging the hair loss can be for a woman. @bri_pierson you're so amazing for doing this," reads the caption of the video. Since being shared, the clip has 3.4 million views and over 1.7 lakh likes.

"Beautiful..coming from someone who has stage 4 cancer...thank you," said one user.

"That determined look she has, what a lovely act to remember loved ones by on a special day," added another user.

A third person said, "She looks beautiful with shoulder length hair!!"

"Oh my gosh I Just cried! This is amazing!" said another person.

