Viral Video: Bodybuilder Calls Karate A 'Scam', Challenges Master; Here's The Result

The Instagram influencer Patty shared the video on its page.

A bodybuilder named Patty, who goes by the name natypaties on Instagram, challenged a karate master to a fight in order to prove that karate is a scam. He recorded the entire incident on video. In the introduction of the video, Patty claimed that he has trained himself so well that he is more powerful than any martial arts expert. He also claimed to be "untouchable" after training at the gym and challenged the karate master to a fight. The karate master agreed, on the condition that if he lost, he would give Patty his studio keys.

Patty shared the video on his Instagram page and captioned it," Bodybuilder vs. Karate Master: Who Wins?"

The video shows Patty throwing powerful punches and kicks at the karate master. However, the karate master easily dodges all of Patty's attacks and counters with swift and precise strikes.

Within seconds, the karate master takes Patty down to the ground and pins him in place. Patty is clearly defeated and surrenders.

The video has gone viral, with many people praising the karate master for his skills and humility. Some people have also criticized Patty for his arrogance and lack of respect for martial arts.

"Dude straight up challenged the guy who instructed a proper armed force; bro, there is a difference between bravery and plain stupidity," commented a user.

"He said, No problem; do whatever you want. The most humbling words to date," wrote another user.

"The biggest plot twist, bro. I was cheering for you, but at the end I was laughing," wrote a third user.