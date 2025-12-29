Blinkit Delivers <i>Sindoor</i> In Minutes After Wedding Ritual Comes To A Halt: "As Filmy As It Can Get"

A wedding ceremony in Delhi went viral after the delivery app Blinkit saved the event when the families realised they had forgotten sindoor (vermilion), a critical item for the marriage rituals. During the ceremony, specifically after the pheras, the bride (Pooja) and groom (Hrishi) realised the sindoor was missing. The clip begins with the groom addressing the camera, saying in Hindi, "Ek chhoti si cheez hoti hai pheron ke baad, sindhoor, jo ki hum nahi laaye."

The ceremony was then momentarily paused, and family members huddled to resolve the situation. Rather than panicking or sending a family member to search for a shop, they placed an urgent order on Blinkit. In just a few minutes, the delivery arrives. The sindoor is handed over, and the ceremony picks up right where it left off.

The groom finishes the ritual to a round of applause and cheers from the guests, who are visibly relieved that the crucial moment was rescued just in time.

"Right in the middle of all the madness, Pooja and Hrishi realised one tiny but very important thing was missing. Cue awkward smiles, nervous laughs, and then… Blinkit to the rescue! Because when rituals can't wait and the wedding clock is ticking, quick deliveries save the day. Proof that modern love stories don't just come with romance, they come with same-day delivery too," the video was captioned on Instagram.

Watch the video here:

Users dubbed the delivery executives "silent superheroes," with many sharing similar stories of quick-commerce apps saving their own family events.

One user said, "This happened at my devar's wedding in Gujrat too and the blinkit guy delivered it."

A second user joked, "Bro missed his filmy “khoon se maang barunga” hero moment for real."

A third wrote, "Imagine doing destination wedding outside India and realizing they don't have blinkit."

"Blinkit people, did you ever think about this? Delivery of vermilion on wedding,"added a fourth.