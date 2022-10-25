Viral Video: Baby Gorilla Takes A Tumble After First Chest Pound

The video of its first chest pound has left the internet in splits

Did you know, gorillas beat their chests to show how big their body is, and their fighting abilities and to attract mates? Now, a video of a baby gorilla trying to pound its chest for the first time is going viral on the internet.

In the video, the baby gorilla is seen sitting amidst a dense forest and trying out how to beat its chest like big gorillas. The baby gorilla hadn't learned how to beat his chest yet. So, when no one was looking the little gorilla decided to give it a try. The adorable gorilla attempted to pound his chest in the most dignified way but kept falling down.

Posted by Twitter user, Buitengebieden, the video has amassed 2.6 million views on Twitter and several likes and comments. Along with the short clip, the caption reads, "A baby gorilla's first chest pound."

Watch the video here:

A baby gorillas first chest pound.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/vwpgnmZ02D — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) October 24, 2022

The video of its first chest pound has left the internet in splits. A user wrote, "it's a new style of chest pounding I'm working on," another user commented, "I don't think anyone noticed." The third user wrote, "The cuteness thing ever. But I can't stop laughing."

"Baby gorillas are so awesome! Lol," the fourth comment read.

Meanwhile, another video of a baby gorilla having a field day jumping around in hay until his mother spoils the fun also went viral. It shows a baby gorilla falling head-first into a pile of hay before getting up, climbing out and happily jumping in again and again. The little ape continues to do this until a bigger gorilla - probably his mother - comes up and carries him away.