Viral Video: 94-Year-Old Mother's Live Radio Surprise For Retiring Son Moves The Internet

A heartwarming video is capturing the internet's attention, showcasing a deeply emotional moment between a 94-year-old mother and her son. Originally shared by Good News Movement, the touching clip has amassed over 700,000 views, leaving social media users overwhelmed with emotion.

The video opens with the radio host announcing, "Go right ahead. You're live." Moments later, a gentle yet confident voice fills the air- it's Steven's 94-year-old mother.

"Hi, Steven. This is your 94-year-old mother calling. Patty and I are here in Middletown, listening to your show, and we want to congratulate you on your retirement," she says warmly. "I want you to know that we love you, and we know that whatever you do, you'll be successful. I love you, Steven."

The unexpected message catches Steven off guard, and he is visibly emotional. Holding back tears, he responds with a simple yet deeply heartfelt, "Thank you, Mom. Thanks, Mom."

Watch the viral video here:

The clip has moved netizens, who are deeply touched by the mother's heartfelt gesture, calling it both beautiful and emotional.

A user commented, "The way he instantly knew her voice."

Another user commented, "I love how mom's always feel the need to identify themselves like we don't know their voice. "hi, It's your mother."

"Mom's love and encouragement just hits different," the third user wrote.