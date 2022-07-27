Viral Twitter Thread Claims World Is Getting Less Colourful. Explains How

The Twitter thread has showed various examples of changes in colour over the years.

A Twitter user has posted a long thread on the micro-blogging website, claiming that use of colours has decreased in everyday life. Posted by The Culture Tutor, the thread has used side-by-side images of cars, the interior of houses and even a McDonald's outlet to show how the use of vibrant colours has decreased since 1970s and '80s. The user has also pointed to an analysis done by the Science Museum Group, which showed how colours of more than 7000 objects changed over time.

The Twitter thread starts with spectrum analysis of colours from 1800 to 2020 and shows that grey is becoming more common. "If you feel like the world seems increasingly colourless, you're not just imagining it. Take cars, for example. Greyscale colours now make up three quarters of cars produced globally, compared to less than 50% in the past," to one of the tweets in the thread says.

Just look at a parking lot from the 1980s compared to one today. pic.twitter.com/vHVZ6RcXIS — The Cultural Tutor (@culturaltutor) July 26, 2022

When it comes to interior design, colours with shades of grey are more popular, the tweets explained. It added a screenshot of paint company Dulux.

The Twitter thread also has side-by-side photos of a house from the 1970s and one with modern design that shows how grey has replaced other colours.

The analysis conducted by the Science Museum in 2020 also showed similar results. The study had arranged the objects in the museum - the older ones on the left and those from recent time on the right.

The study said that the objects kept on the left were full of colours and as you move towards the right, things get increasingly grey.