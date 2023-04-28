Viral Tweet Shows Man Was Rejected By Bengaluru Landlord Over 'Low' Class 12 Marks

The tenant got 76% in 12th grade, and the owner was expecting at least 90%.

Bengaluru has been experiencing a high demand for rental properties as a result of the growing migration of software businesses and engineers to the city.

House hunting for the working class is becoming more difficult due to issues like rising rent and extremely high security deposit requests from landlords.

Benefiting from the high demands of the houses, the landlords are also putting extra pressure on the tenants to share unnecessary details.

Landlords frequently ask prospective tenants for their LinkedIn profiles, as well as information about their colleges and perhaps even a brief autobiography.

Tenants in Bengaluru are increasingly venting on social media about their housing issues in the IT capital.

Currently, a post about a unique issue a tenant faced is going viral on social media. The tweet, posted by a user named Shubh, says that a landlord to refuse to rent a home to his "cousin" in Bengaluru because of poor marks in Class 12.

A Twitter user named Shubh shared screenshots of the conversation where the landlord rejected a prospective tenant because his 12th grade marks weren't as high as the landlord wanted.

"Marks don't decide your future, but it definitely decides whether you get a flat in banglore or not" pic.twitter.com/L0a9Sjms6d — Shubh (@kadaipaneeeer) April 27, 2023

Shubh tweeted, "I can't believe my cousin brother got denied a rented flat by the owner because he got 75% in 12th grade and the owner was expecting at least 90%."



Problems for the tenants are growing day by day as landlords ask for too many unnecessary details and high rents.

Landlords in the city, often referred to as India's Silicon Valley, now charge the highest proportion of their property's value as rent, edging out financial centre Mumbai, according to data from market researchers.

The capital of Karnataka state is home to over 1.5 million workers, including those for global firms like Alphabet Inc.'s Google, Amazon.com Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc., and Accenture Inc. That population was displaced during the pandemic, with staff moving to remote work or departing the city, pushing rents down. With Bengaluru's economy and private sector stirring back to life, landlords are looking to recoup lost revenue and find themselves in a seller's market.