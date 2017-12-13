Australian Cop Waits For Giant Python To Cross Road. Big NOPE From Internet

Two cops out on night patrol near Wujul Wujul in northeast Australia came across perhaps one of the longest snakes ever seen. The reptile was just casually crossing the road.
Seizing the photo-opportunity, Sergeant Ben Tome sent his colleague Acting Senior Constable Chris Kenny out of the car to stand next to the monstrous python. You know, cop for scale.
The snake quickly slithered away from the cops. Maybe it is not into flash photography.
Queensland police shared the photo on Facebook and captioned: "Boss, we're going to need a bigger ladder. During a night patrol near Wujul Wujul officers had to wait for this scrub python to cross the road."
The photo has 31,000 reactions, nearly 18,000 shares and several comments expressing their shock at the size of the serpent.
"I need a map of the area and surrounds (say around 20000000kqm) to ensure I will never go near that place," expressed Norman Burns.
Kelly Westgate said, "I would have to turn around. My feet wouldn't even be able to touch the pedals.... they would be in the windscreen? That's a whoppa!!!"
The snake was identified as a scrub python, commonly found in Australia. It was estimated to be 5 metres long, reported Cairns Post. They are Australia's largest snakes and can grow up to 8 metres. They are non-venomous but can kill by constricting their prey.
Still up for that Australia trip?
Click for more trending news