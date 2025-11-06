Viral Post Shows What Antarctica Looks Like In -62 Degrees Celsius, Internet Says "It's Like Another World"

A social media user shared a chilling video showcasing what Antarctica looks like when the temperature drops to -62 degrees Celsius. In the video, a person opens a door to show everything covered in snow outside, with the sun casting a pale light over the landscape.

The online users were stunned by the video, posted on Reddit, which gained massive traction with over 52,000 upvotes and thousands of comments. One even commented that it appears to be "another world".

Watch the video here:

NDTV can't confirm when exactly the video was taken, but Antarctica in -62 degrees Celsius would mean an extremely cold and harsh environment. The below-freezing temperature will result in a vast and icy landscape, with snow-covered terrain stretching as far as the eye can see.

Social media reaction

"Videos like this just don't even seem real, I feel like I'm seeing something that I'm not meant to see. It's like another world," said one user.

"Some places on the earth, like Sahara, or Antarctica. Mother nature telling us "You have no business here, Stay away" yet here we are," a second user said.

"I once watched an interview with someone who lived on a base in Antarctica. This person recounted that they once returned inside and forgot to close the outer door. A blizzard froze the whole airlock and locked the inner door. It took them several days to unlock it," a third user reminded of an incident.

One user even connected it to humanity's efforts in space exploration and said, "To everyone challenging a colony outside earth. Give it a go on self sustaining technology in Antartica, like 5 year self sustaining with no exterior interaction. See how it goes."

"If this is too hard, we are not ready for outer space colonies."