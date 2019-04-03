Viral Post Convinces Many They Have Astigmatism. Do You Dare?

Astigmatism is a common vision condition that causes blurred vision

Offbeat | | Updated: April 03, 2019 13:34 IST
Viral Post Convinces Many They Have Astigmatism. Do You Dare?

A viral tweet claims to show how people with astigmatism see light.


A tweet that is currently going viral online claims to show the difference in vision for someone with astigmatism, compared to someone without. However, not everyone is convinced that it is entirely accurate. Shared last Sunday by the Twitter account 'Unusual Facts', the post features two photographs - one that claims to show how people with astigmatism see light, and the other that shows how a "normal" eye sees light.

According to the American Optometric Association, astigmatism is a "common vision condition that causes blurred vision. It occurs when the cornea (the clear front cover of the eye) is irregularly shaped or sometimes because of the curvature of the lens inside the eye."

The tweet has collected over 80,000 reactions - many from people convinced after looking at the pics that they have astigmatism.

However, even as people on the Internet began to freak out, Buzzfeed News spoke to Dr Samuel D Pierce, president of the American Optometric Association, who stated that the picture is not a good representation of astigmatism.

"To be perfectly honest, I don't think it's the best representation of the way astigmatism looks through the eyes of someone with astigmatism," he told Buzzfeed News. "It did not look like astigmatism to me, and I can say that because I have astigmatism."

His claim was supported by many on the Internet, who agreed that astigmatism does not look like the picture on the left showed.

Moreover, fact-checking website TruthOrFiction.com found that the picture on the left, which claims to show astigmatic vision, was actually first shared on Reddit in 2016 - for a post completely unrelated to astigmatism.

Moral of the story: Visit your doctor if you think you have vision problems, and don't believe everything you see on the Internet.

astigmatismviral tweetvision problems

