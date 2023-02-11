Viral Pic: Virat Kohli Fan Holding Hilarious Placard On Day 2 Of Nagpur Test Leaves Internet In Splits

"I love Virat Kohli more than my wife," the placard read.

Virat Kohli is undoubtedly one of the most admired sportspersons globally. Despite going through a lean patch in his career and quitting captaincy from all formats of the game, he continues to be the most popular and loved cricketer of India. Now recently, a fan expressed his love for the legendary batter with a special message during the ongoing first Test at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

During the game between India and Australia, as Virat Kohli joined India captain Rohit Sharma at the crease during the opening session, a fan was spotted among the spectators, holding a hilarious yet epic poster. "I love Virat Kohli more than my wife," the placard read, which the spectator was seen waving from the stands.

The image of the unidentified man has gone viral on social media and left netizens in splits. Sharing the picture on Twitter, a user wrote, "Indians love Virat Kohli more than their wife".

Indians love Virat kohli more than their wife 😂❤ pic.twitter.com/i6iCn4iW1M — Ameee ♥ (@kohlifanAmeee) February 10, 2023

What made the moment even more interesting was that the fan's wife - as per a tweet from Australian journalist Adam Collins - was standing right beside him, and equally cheering out loud for team Indian from the stands.

The incident caught on camera has everyone on social media enjoying the hilarious moment. "I guess he meant that he loves Virat more than Virat's wife. It could have saved the argument back at home!!" wrote one user. "She (Fan's wife) seems more than happy with that choice," jokingly said another.

A third user commented, "She probably loves Kohli more too," while a fourth added, "No words but plz be careful wit her when she gets angry.. she may break ur bones".

Meanwhile, this is not the first time a fan has expressed his love for Virat Kohli. Previously, a fan had expressed his happiness on Kohli scoring his 74th century on his (fan's) wedding day, and the fan had gone viral by displaying a placard dedicated to the Indian batting maestro.

