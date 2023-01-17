Virat Kohli Fan Who Pledged To Not Marry Until Cricketer Scores 71st Century, Gets 'The Best Wedding Gift'

Twitter user Aman Agarwal took to Twitter and shared how he got the 'best wedding gift.'

Sports personalities come across die-hard fans almost everyday. Some invade the pitch to just meet their idol while some wait hours to get a glimpse outside their hotels. However, one such supporter of cricketer Virat Kohli went above and beyond by pledging that he would only get married once the Indian batting sensation smashed his 71st century. Twitter user Aman Agarwal took to Twitter and shared how he got the 'best wedding gift.'

Mr Agarwal shared a photo collage of himself holding a 'I Will Not Get Married Till Virat Kohli Scores his 71st' placard along with a photograph of him wearing his wedding outfit in front of a television set. "I asked for the 71st century but he scored 74th on my special day," reads the caption of the post.

"I asked for the 71st century but he scored 74th on my special day" ❤️❤️❤️@imVkohli@AnushkaSharma@StayWrognpic.twitter.com/zHopZmzKdH — Aman Agarwal (@Aman2010Aman) January 16, 2023

Since being shared, the tweet has amassed one million views and more than 36,000 likes. Many people congratulated him for a new beginning in his life.

"Wholesome moment!!!! Congratulations nd may God bless u with happy married life," said a user.

"The believe you showed in him is beyond everything. Many Many congratulations and best wishes for Your future life," said a second person.

Another person said, "A promise was once made and that promise was kept. Shaddi mubarak bhai."

"I'm not marrying until virat wins the ipl," added another person.

A user said, "This is crazy! They used to troll him and say that this guy will remain unmarried for the rest of life."

On Sunday, during the third ODI between India and Sri Lanka, Virat Kohli scored his 46th ODI century. In just 85 deliveries, "King Kohli" scored his 74th international century and his second century of 2023. He overtook legend Sachin Tendulkar's record of most centuries against Sri Lanka in ODIs. With 166 runs off 110 deliveries, including 13 boundaries and 8 sixes, the cricketer finished the game undefeated.