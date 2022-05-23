'I Expected To See A Bathroom': House With Toilet On Staircase Viral

The real estate agent doesn't specify why the toilet seat is placed in the middle of the staircase.

A nice three-bedroom house is up for sale in Pennsylvania. The photos show a garden outside, a cute kitchen with wood detailing, fireplace in the living room and basement with wooden door.

But one particular photo has the internet left internet users baffled. It shows a toilet in the middle of a staircase.

Yes, you read that right. This feature appears to be too quirky to handle for those who are looking at the property listed on the website of estate agent Bright MLS.

"Centrally located in a desirable area, this home has great bones, lots of spaces for storage, multiple walk-up attics, a large workshop in the basement, a side apartment addition was added on, and an extra-large detached garage behind the home. Great spaces for workshops or storing equipment," reads the description of the property.

The house also has a “fantastic storage” and is sold “as is”, the listing further says.

But there is no mention about why the toilet seat is placed in the middle of the staircase. Internet users are wondering if it's a construction flow, a deliberate addition, a symbolic gesture or an experiment.

And that is why, the photo of the uniquely positioned toilet seat in the house is going viral.

“I expected to see a small bathroom built underneath the stairs, not a toilet randomly installed in the middle of a staircase,” a Reddit user commented.

“While you were busy being horrified at the stair toilet, did you also notice that ITS ON CARPET,” commented another.

The real estate agent, meanwhile, says that with some updating, this home is worth it.